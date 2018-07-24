Oh Wow: A Massive 20-Acre Stranger Things Corn Maze

this is the Stranger Things themed corn maze created by Exploration Acres in Lafayette, Indiana. Exploration Acres is home to the largest annually planted corn maze in the United States, and this year's is their largest yet, with over 20-acres of planted corn and an alleged 10+ miles of trails. Obviously, just like your penis in a 20-ounce plastic Pepsi bottle, that would really suck to get stuck in.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees the key to solving any corn maze is not being afraid to run through corn.