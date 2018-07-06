Now You're Talking My Language: Launching An 80-Pound Anvil At A Drone With Explosives

This is a video of the fun-loving folks at Youtube channel Essential Craftsman launching an 80 pound (~36 kilogram) anvil from a 150 pound (~68 kilogram) anvil launchpad with a pound of black powder in an attempt to come as close to a flying drone as possible. Obviously, I like where this is going. "You're gonna get yourself killed, GW." Please, the fact I'm still here today is a testament to my immortality. God has a plan for me, and from what I've gathered that plan is some sort of case study on the perseverance of the human spirit in the face of max level suffering. Besides, I feel like I need to do this. Where is having a kickass good time on Maslow's hierarchy of needs anyways? Because I feel like it should be at the very bottom along with breathing and someone you care about fiddling with you privates like a fidget spinner.

Keep going for the video as well as a previous one they did last year. Also, props to these guys being so chill.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who invited me to come do this but then when I accepted said he was just joking because he actually has a family and stuff and can't go around dying right now.