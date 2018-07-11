No Thank You: Video Of A Swarm Of Mosquitos Trying To Bite A Human Through Netting

This is a video of a swarm of mosquitos trying to taste the sweet, sweet blood of a human arm that's just out of reach behind some mosquito-proof netting. Man, I hate mosquitos. I don't know what it is about my blood (it's irresistible, just like the rest of me), but they can never get enough. They would suck me dry if they could. Back me up, Dracula. "Wait, are we talking about--" Blood. "Oh yes, exquisite." What did you think I was talking about?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Simon L, who agrees the only thing worse than mosquitos are ticks.