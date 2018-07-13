Video Of Newly Constructed Mall In Mexico City Collapsing On Itself
This is a video from Mexico City of a portion of the recently built Artz Pedregal mall spontaneously collapsing on itself "due to a design or structural calculation problem" in the building's cantilevered section. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the collapse, expect perhaps an architect's reputation. "Frank Lloyd Wrong." I don't get it, but I'm chuckling anyways so you think I do.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to Luc, who agrees no injuries are the best injuries.
