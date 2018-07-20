Nailed It: Two Young Kids Learning How To Dive In Pool

July 20, 2018

learning-to-dive.jpg

This is a short video of mother Corina Casanova teaching her two young sons how to dive in the pool. I don't know about you, but I smell Olympic diving gold in their futures. "That's burnt popcorn." Who microwaves popcorn at work? This isn't a movie, and if it is it's the worst one ever and I regret being cast. Man, that younger kid is especially awesome. I wouldn't be surprised if he wins all the gold medals in men's synchronized diving too without a partner. That's just how good he is. From now on I propose we rename gainers to Conners or whatever his name is.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to laurie, who agrees that little kid is all of us, and the pool is Monday mornings.

