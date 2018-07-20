Nailed It: Two Young Kids Learning How To Dive In Pool

This is a short video of mother Corina Casanova teaching her two young sons how to dive in the pool. I don't know about you, but I smell Olympic diving gold in their futures. "That's burnt popcorn." Who microwaves popcorn at work? This isn't a movie, and if it is it's the worst one ever and I regret being cast. Man, that younger kid is especially awesome. I wouldn't be surprised if he wins all the gold medals in men's synchronized diving too without a partner. That's just how good he is. From now on I propose we rename gainers to Conners or whatever his name is.

