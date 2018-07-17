NACHOsaurus, A Plastic Dinosaur Shaped Chips And Dip Snack Set

This is the $15 NACHOsaurus snack and dip dish set (previously: kinda similar plastic dinosaur taco holders). When filled with triangular nacho chips it looks like a Stegosaurus. But don't let that stop you from getting creative, you can also fill the dinosaur with pretzels, popcorn, french fries, nuts, crackers, candy -- the possibilities are practically endless! I'm going to fill mine with cocktail weenies. My only complaint is the capacity looks a little small for the amount of snacking I usually do. I can really put those cocktail weenies down. Watch out if you throw a party and have cocktail weenies at the snack table, I'm like a chipmunk with those things. "It's disgusting." My girlfriend thinks it's embarrassing. "We were at a funeral." It's what Crazy Dave would have wanted.

Keep going for a couple more shots including a woman living my Friday night dream.

Thanks to hairless, who knows what I like, and I like plastic dinosaurs.