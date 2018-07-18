My Fist Demands It: The Badass Horned Skull Mug/Tankard

July 18, 2018

horned-skull-mug-1.jpg

This is the 25-ounce Badass Horned Skull Mug (actual name, and accurate) available from Orcallo. Right now they're $37.50 marked down from $76 so if you want one you better hurry. Unfortunately, due to the delicate nature of shrunken horned skull heads, the mug is hand-wash only, and you should avoid getting soap on anything but the stainless steel interior. A small price to pay for a mug that will elicit fear from every coworker who passes me in the break room while drinking from it. "You're also holding a battle axe and screaming in people's faces." I'm guarding my lunch! "What did you bring?" Everybody else's lunches.

horned-skull-mug-2.jpg

horned-skull-mug-3.jpg

horned-skull-mug-4.jpg

horned-skull-mug-5.jpg

horned-skull-mug-6.jpg

Thanks to me, for daring to click a sponsored post on Instagram. I'm the real hero here.

  • The_Wretched

    Ram-men? Mugs like this are an excuse by our ancestors caught fv...trying to create warriors.

  • Bling Nye

    They should've had the horn on one side busted so it doesn't look like a bad ass sippy cup.

  • Mark

    It's only a sippy cup if you hold it like a sippy cup!

  • adsffda

    its a sippy cup but without the sippy lid, making it completely pointless. if it had the lid it'd at least keep you from spilling your mead when too drunk

  • TheQiwiMan

    It's cool, but if it's smaller than an actual human skull... I mean, doesn't it kinda look like a pretty weak trophy? Like, you successfully killed in mortal combat... an imp, or small child, and are now smugly drinking from their tiny skull?

