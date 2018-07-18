My Fist Demands It: The Badass Horned Skull Mug/Tankard

This is the 25-ounce Badass Horned Skull Mug (actual name, and accurate) available from Orcallo. Right now they're $37.50 marked down from $76 so if you want one you better hurry. Unfortunately, due to the delicate nature of shrunken horned skull heads, the mug is hand-wash only, and you should avoid getting soap on anything but the stainless steel interior. A small price to pay for a mug that will elicit fear from every coworker who passes me in the break room while drinking from it. "You're also holding a battle axe and screaming in people's faces." I'm guarding my lunch! "What did you bring?" Everybody else's lunches.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

Thanks to me, for daring to click a sponsored post on Instagram. I'm the real hero here.