Mmmm, So Creamy: Mayonnaise Flavored Ice Cream

Because mayo isn't just a suitable substitute for whipped cream in the bedroom, this is the Hellman's Mayonnaise flavored ice cream available from artisan ice cream parlor ICE Falkirk in Scotland. I don't know about you, but I am into this. I put mayo on EVERYTHING. I'm kinda gross like that. "Yeah well you're kinda gross in a million other ways too." Valid.

Keep going for a video in case you really need to see the ice cream in action. I know I did. Now make burger flavored ice cream and I'll take a scoop of each in a sesame seed bun-cone.

Thanks to becca b, who knows what I like, and I like condiments.