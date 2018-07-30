Mmmm, So Creamy: Mayonnaise Flavored Ice Cream
Because mayo isn't just a suitable substitute for whipped cream in the bedroom, this is the Hellman's Mayonnaise flavored ice cream available from artisan ice cream parlor ICE Falkirk in Scotland. I don't know about you, but I am into this. I put mayo on EVERYTHING. I'm kinda gross like that. "Yeah well you're kinda gross in a million other ways too." Valid.
Keep going for a video in case you really need to see the ice cream in action. I know I did. Now make burger flavored ice cream and I'll take a scoop of each in a sesame seed bun-cone.
Thanks to becca b, who knows what I like, and I like condiments.
