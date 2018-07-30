Mmmm, So Creamy: Mayonnaise Flavored Ice Cream

July 30, 2018

mayonnaise-ice-cream.jpg

Because mayo isn't just a suitable substitute for whipped cream in the bedroom, this is the Hellman's Mayonnaise flavored ice cream available from artisan ice cream parlor ICE Falkirk in Scotland. I don't know about you, but I am into this. I put mayo on EVERYTHING. I'm kinda gross like that. "Yeah well you're kinda gross in a million other ways too." Valid.

Keep going for a video in case you really need to see the ice cream in action. I know I did. Now make burger flavored ice cream and I'll take a scoop of each in a sesame seed bun-cone.

Thanks to becca b, who knows what I like, and I like condiments.

  • Talon184

    No

  • ruckus

    I got fatter just reading this post

  • FearlessFarris

    Disclaimer: Only for Canadians.

  • James Mcelroy

    I'm surprised it was Scotland and not Japan.

  • Dao

    Critical mistake: should have used Kewpie mayonnaise.

    Also, eggs are chicken periods. I love eggs.

  • Cup-O-Jesus

    Ew. Just ew.

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    You know what the worst part of this is? In six months I'll go to my parents house and they won't have mayo ice cream, only some nasty Miracle Whip ice cream. Blah.

  • AdvancePlays

    I don't know what people's problems with this is. Is it that mayonnaise is mostly egg? Well bad news buddy, ice cream is already made with egg

  • Smeg

    Lots of things are made with eggs. They don't all taste like mayonnaise (also egg is not a required ingredient for ice cream anyway).

  • Meh

    Barf barf

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Just wait, they're getting to that flavor.

  • Closet Nerd

    WHAT
    THE
    FUCK

  • Ollie Williams

    I enjoy using this as often as possible: https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Jenness

    It's quite apropos

  • TheQiwiMan

    WTF Scotland.

    Stop it.

