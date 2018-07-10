MIT's Latest Quick-Moving Cheetah Quadruped Robot

July 10, 2018

Because a robotic death army can't come fast enough, this is a video demonstration of MIT's latest iteration of their quick-moving Cheetah robot (previously). Not only is it quick, it can also "leap or gallop on rugged terrain, recover its balance, and climb stairs even if they're covered with obstacles. Plus, it does all of this without the aid of cameras or visual sensors." Wait -- what do you mean it does all that without cameras or visual sensors? Then what the hell am I supposed to aim for to disable one when we're trying to survive the robot uprising?! "Go for the legs." But they're moving so fast! "Throw a net at it." I don't have one anymore, I used it to hide all the provisions I stole from the rest of our survival group up in a tree! "Um, what?" I meant I lost it. I lost the net.

  • The_Lady_in_the_Van

    ...why? What is the need?

  • The_Wretched

    They need to make bots that hunt drones. This one would be perfect sitting in wait and pouncing.

  • Bradical Best

    these things would be amazing for exploring mars...

  • Richard H Sanford

    lol "pronk"

  • Jenness

    "...and climb stairs even if they're covered with obstacles. Plus, it does all of this without the aid of cameras or visual sensors"

    Yeahhhh, fu*k that noise.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Angrily? Or like, lovingly and tenderly?

    Either way, COUNT ME IN

  • GeneralDisorder

    I think it needs to be penetrated violently with incendiary bullets. But whatever you do after that is nobody else's business.

  • Eric Ord

    I think it was figurative

  • Doog

    Why?

  • GeneralDisorder

    Because real cheetahs are pretty difficult to get permits for or arm with machine guns.

  • Doog

    Ah yes. That is genuinely why, though not the answer I was expecting.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Doog

    Hahaha.

    I mean that's legit terrifying, but also funny for some reason

