Metal T-Rex Skull Trailer Hitch Cover

This is the steel t-rex skull trailer hitch cover made to order by the custom metalworkers at Harkaway and sold through Amazon. They cost around $75 and are available with a variety of powder-coated finishes. Just make sure to use a locking hitch pin so nobody can steal it. Then add some Truck Nutz below the skull to really confuse whoever's driving behind you. Dad, what's that? "What's it look like? It's a t-rex with a beard." That's one funny looking beard. "Why, does it remind you of something else?" Not one bit, no. "Maybe one day, son, maybe one day..."

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Terrance, who agrees dinosaurs make everything better. "Everything?" EVERYTHING.