Looking Good: SUV Covered In Black Outdoor Carpet

July 10, 2018

This is a short vertical video from a man who found a Chrysler Aspen SUV covered with black outdoor carpeting in a parking lot somewhere. Whoever installed the carpeting appears to have done a very professional job (even adding some to the rims -- and cutting around the letters on the side of the car), and there's no doubt it hides dings and dents better than paint ever could (perhaps minus that magical ultra-black stuff). I just wonder how it affects gas mileage. Somebody should run some experiments. "Do you actually care?" No, I just wish it was green so I could have a picnic on the roof while being driven around the city. How romantic would that be? "More scary than romantic." You know, I've actually been banned from ever competing on The Bachelorette for being TOO romantic. The producers said the other guys wouldn't even stand a chance. "I feel like you're lying." They also said there's no way they'd be able to film my penis without convincing NASA to turn the Hubble Space Telescope around. "And why would they be filming your penis?" I didn't ask questions, I just told them I get it.

  • Lee Sullivan

    It's so FUZZY!

  • Camden Steel Mueller

    I'm pretty sure it's the guy who owns Jones' Good Ass BBQ & Foot Massage...

  • The_Wretched

    Brief shower and your car weighs 20# more. Then again, maybe some algae is the goal here.

  • I'm really struggling to figure out the ultimate goal here.

  • The_Wretched

    Amateur radar/lazer scattering or absorption to avoid speeding tickets?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Meh, I've seen dumber car mods.

  • MustacheHam

    So, does one use carpet or car soap to wash this vehicle when it gets dirty.

  • Bling Nye

    That car says fuck your beauty standards, I'm growing my bush.

  • Jenness

    LOL!!!

  • Closet Nerd

    Pimp My Ride has REALLY fallen off!!!!!

  • Closet Nerd

    Florida? Its gotta be Florida!

  • Gingerbread

    What bothers me the most is the amount of mosquitoes you would harvest by driving 3 hours on the highway with this.

  • TheQiwiMan

    That was also my first thought. I can't drive home from work once without a windshield covered in bug guts, this dude did not think ahead.

  • Jenness

    And bird poop!!!

  • Matt Fricke

    Just Vacuum it ;P

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    yeah the drag on that is a lot more than it would be normally

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't think that's how fluid dynamics work. But then again I'm not well versed in fluid dynamics either.

    Example: the golf ball dimpling effect allows for small recirculating vortices and makes things like golf balls fly more smoothly and faster.

    This carpeting is very short. It's not exactly flapping in the breeze. Once you get moving the airflow should be relatively smooth and clean.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    no. air has a more tortuous path travelling through the carpet piling. this causes more resistance.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    idk man, I think we'd need the MythBusters on this one to really know.

  • TheQiwiMan
