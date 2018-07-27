LEGO Announces 6,020 Piece, $400 Hogwarts Castle Set

This is the 6,020-piece Hogwarts Castle set just announced by LEGO (dropping September 1st for $400, ouch). The 22" x 27" x 16" castle includes 27 microfigures (only two bricks tall, about the size of a minifig's leg, they stand on a single stud) and four minifigs of the original Hogwarts house founders (Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin, and Rowena Ravenclaw). Some info on all the castle rooms and microfigures included while I edit a bunch of pictures until Photoshop crashes and I yell at my computer, which it doesn't even take seriously anymore because it knows I need it, no matter how shitty it treats me:

Features a buildable microscale model of Hogwarts™ Castle, hut of Hagrid, Whomping Willow tree and 5 boats.

Hogwarts Castle features the Great Hall with buildable 'stained glass windows', house banners, benches, tables, flaming torches and moving staircases; potions classroom with racks of jar elements; Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom with assorted potion jars, gramophone and a closet containing a boggart; Chessboard Chamber with chess piece elements; Room of Requirement with assorted elements, including the Goblet of Fire and the vanishing cabinet; Chamber of Secrets™ with the Basilisk and Tom Riddle's Diary; hidden Devils Snare room with vine elements; Gryffindor common room with fireplace and seating; Professor Dolores Umbridge's office with desk, chair and pink furnishings; library with bookcase and desks; and Professor Dumbledore's office with the Griffin statue entrance and Memory cabinet. features 27 microfigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Snape, Professor McGonagall, Remus Lupin, Professor Dolores Umbridge, Argus Filch, Lord Voldemort, Bellatrix Lestrange, 3 students from each of the 4 houses, 2 chess pieces and the Architect of Hogwarts™ statue and 5 Dementors, plus Aragog the spider and the Basilisk figures, and a buildable Hungarian Horntail dragon.



Admittedly, that looks like an amazing set to build, I just don't know if I'll be building it unless there's a birthday miracle this year. *wink wink, nudge* "Yeah I wouldn't count on it." My girlfriend, ladies and gentlemen! "I'm going on a girl's cruise." For my birthday? "Yes." Whatever, I'm sure my friends will pick up the slack. "What friends? Tell you what -- I'll leave you some pizza money, if you ask nicely in the special instructions Domino's might put a candle in it for you." My life is in shambles.

Keep going for a bunch more of detail shots from all the different rooms.

Thanks to Dave L, hairless and becca b, who agree we all have magic within us, there's just more in me more than any of them.