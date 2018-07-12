Learn How To Pilot That Thing: Family Drone Photo Gone Wrong

This is a short video of Ben Kolber trying to capture a Christmas photo of his extended family with his new drone (I assume fresh out of the wrapping paper) when he flies the thing right into the middle of the group and hits a kid in the head. Thankfully (I assume the drone was one of those tiny models), the 'toddler is fine and loves the video.' Well that's a relief. "Like your first pee after a long car trip." Sure. Personally, after the first near-miss I would have told Ben to ground that thing and that he clearly needs more practice before getting his drone license. But what do I know? I'm just a man who crashed a drone through a neighbor's window trying to retrieve the baseball I hit through another window. Now if you'll excuse me, I think it's high time I finally man-up and convince my mom to go over there and ask for my ball and drone back.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who informed me she originally saw the video on Facebook and took the time to find the source on Youtube. Congratulations, please come to the front of the class and accept this magnifying glass sticker for your detective work.