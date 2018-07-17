Kayakers Discover Sea Cave That Produces A Rainbow Every Time The Tide Comes In

This is a video from two kayakers paddling around the Isle Of Man in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland when they discovered a little sea cave that produces a rainbow every time the tide comes in. How about that! From now on, it will be known as Rainbow Hole. "Or the Unicorn's Anus." You know my mom is starting to worry you're a bad influence on me. "And what do you think?" You're my hero.

Keep going for the video while I hit up that sea cave and claim my pot of gold.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees rainbows are Mother Nature's way of reminding us that magic exists. "There's a scientific explanation." Lies!