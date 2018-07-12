It's That Time Of The Year Again: Alaskan Brown Bears Hunting Salmon Live-Streams

July 12, 2018

brown-bear-salmon-live-streams.jpg

These are two live streams (one more up close and personal, the other a wider shot) of brown bears at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park in Alaska hunting for sockeye salmon as the fish attempt to make their way upstream to breed and die (it's how I wanna go). It's a live stream of a stream. Man, I wish I was one of those bears. They really look like they're living the life. I mean, at least until they head back to their cottage at the end of the day and realize they've been home-invaded by some blonde girl with particular taste. Then what? "Guilt her into holding the camera while you film one of those buttcrumb-free Charmin toilet paper commercials." Exactly.

Keep going for the live streams.

Thanks to Alan, for reminding me to pour one out for Timmy Treadwell.

Guy Makes Three Pizzas In 39.7 Seconds Practicing For World's Fastest Pizza Maker Competition

Previous Story

Learn How To Pilot That Thing: Family Drone Photo Gone Wrong

Next Story
  • Nicholas Conrad

    Why watch the bears go fishing when you can just go fishing with the bears??

    https://photos.app.goo.gl/x...

    Or if fishing ain't your thing (or you prefer the little blackies to grizzlies), just watch your front yard on trash day.

    https://photos.app.goo.gl/H...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    might want to come up with a new nickname for the black bears

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Some of my best friends are black bears.

  • Elizabeth J. Seymour

    Did you try to generate income online before but could not find profitable results? So no need to be worried ever again! Because we now have properly trained more than 5 thousand people in the world & they are already successfully making 5000 usd to 10k bucks monthly. All that is required is a desktop and a broadband connectivity, not any technical knowledge are needed.Let me share exactly what I am doing > https://creategoodthings582...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Can I got fishing for bears? What kind of equipment to I need? I'm fine with harpoon fishing if that's what it takes.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Far more exciting than watching any game of Soccer.

    BRING IT, FUTBOLISTAS, I'M RIGHT HERE

  • Mark

    What if they had a stream full of salmon go right through midfield and then they release Brown Bears while the game was played.

    Would that improve the excitement level for you?

    Let's bring it full circle..."Live" stream THAT!!

  • TheQiwiMan

    WOULD

    WATCH

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: alaska, animals, bears, fascinating, fish, fishing, having a great time, i'd rather be fishing, live stream, mother nature, nature, relaxing, the great outdoors, time wasters, video, watching things, well that's nice
Previous Post
Next Post