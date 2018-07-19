Is This A Wormhole?: Iowa Bridge For Walkers And Cyclists Has Cool Nighttime Light Effect

This is a video of the High Trestle Trail Bridge in Madrid, Iowa. The 2,640 foot long bridge used to service the Union Pacific Railroad. Now it's part of a multi-county nature path for hikers, cyclists and horseback riders, complete with this trippy LED light effect at night. Man, that is way sweeter than the bridge I have to cross on my bike to get back home at night. It doesn't have any cool light effects, just an angry troll who demands I pay him to cross every time or he'll club my legs into Jell-O. Let's just say *punching open palm with fist* I handled that situation. "What did you do?" Paid him for a year of crossing in advance.

Keep going for the video (night view starts at 1:45, but it's worth seeing briefly during the day too), and search Youtube if you want to see more because apparently this has already existed for several years which I was unaware of when I started writing this article.

Thanks to Dev, who's convinced if you rocket-bike across the bridge fast enough it'll act like a Stargate.