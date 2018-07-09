Interview With A Zombie Movie Foley Artist

July 9, 2018

This is a video of foley artist Matt Davies discussing and demonstrating the art of creating sound effects for zombie movies (the term foley artist was named after early sound effects pioneer Jack Foley -- that's true by the way, I'm not just pulling your chain to make it sound like there's a ghost in the attic). I remember when I was a kid making zombie movies with my neighborhood friends I used the exact same raw chicken technique for gut squishing, then my mom came home and was all, "Well there goes chicken pot pies for dinner!" It's cool though we had a frozen pizza instead so it was still a win-win as far as I'm concerned.

Thanks to Josie, who agrees movies sell lies and an actual skull getting crushed probably doesn't sound anything like smashing a green pepper in your hand.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I always wondered why 'Foley Artist' came in at number 4 on the list of professions with the highest levels of lethal accidents, it's apparently due to Salmonella poisoning.

  • Javier Arreola

    I got excited reading "Interview with a Zombie" but then womp womp

  • Bling Nye

    Yeah, but how good is he with two coconut halves?

  • Geekologie

    the true mark of a foley pro

  • Doog

    Pretty sure this dude just really hates vegetables.

