Insane Hubless Motorcycle With Airplane Engine

July 11, 2018

crazy-motorcycle.jpg

This is a video of the Tarso Marque Concepts (TMC) Dumont, a motorcycle with hubless wheels that's powered by an airplane engine. It's presumably the lovechild of a TRON lightcycle and a Cessna. Regardless, I feel like it should really have a seatback, because if you lean too far backwards that tire is gonna give you a very unwelcome body massage. That said, I would totally ride this thing to Bike Week and hang out with the rest of my rough and tough motorcycle gang. Well, what do you dudes say, is it time for some *lifting shirt* body shots?! No? That's cool. *to bartender* I'll just have a white wine spritzer.

Keep going for a video of the the thing in action, as well as a timelapse of it being constructed while I speculate if this thing is capable of turning at all.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who we should all have flying motorcycles already. What's taking so long?

No Thank You: Video Of A Swarm Of Mosquitos Trying To Bite A Human Through Netting

Previous Story

WTF Is Wrong With You?: Guy On Scooter Rope-Towing A Chick On A Bicycle With A Kid

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: airplane, bike, but how does it handle in turns?, crazy, interesting, lightcycle, motorcycle, oh wow, so that's what that looks like, that's weird, tron, video, vroom vroom, what do you mean there's no room for me on the back? this is an outrage!
Previous Post
Next Post