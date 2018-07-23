Impressive!: Guy Chugs Three Bottles Of Water In Five Seconds

July 23, 2018

This is a video of a Houston, Texas man who's never known dehydration chugging three plastic water bottles in five seconds (although it looks more like six to me). No word how many Tide Pods he ate first. When I initially watched the video I thought he was eating the bottles too, but I guess he's just crushing them. Obviously, this is not the man you want to be stuck sharing a canteen with when you're lost in the desert.

Keep going for the whole video in case the gif wasn't enough to quench your thirst.

Thanks to Ruby G, for inspiring me to try the same thing with drinkable yogurt. I love that stuff so much.

  • ben

    Impressive!.......is it!........is it really though?

  • isaiah

    It's over 100 degrees every day this week, pretty sure that's just a type of survival mechanism developing

  • niubi

    meh, that's not even booze.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Like that guy from The Man Show...Bill Foster, The Fox. I don't know if he had the record for beer consumption speed but he could down a pint in half a second.

  • Jenness

    It's over 100 degrees every day this week, pretty sure that's just a type of survival mechanism developing

  • TheQiwiMan

    Slightly more impressive than his other video: "Guy Fills Three Bottles Of Water In 5 Seconds".

  • The_Wretched

    That would be impressive. Out flow isn't as easy as in flow.

  • Bling Nye

    Gonna say, I'd be way more impressed if he filled them as fast as he emptied them.

  • Ollie Williams

    God damnit. I thought I set that video to private!

  • steve holt

    Aww, man, they cut it too short and missed him vomiting

