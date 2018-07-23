Impressive!: Guy Chugs Three Bottles Of Water In Five Seconds

This is a video of a Houston, Texas man who's never known dehydration chugging three plastic water bottles in five seconds (although it looks more like six to me). No word how many Tide Pods he ate first. When I initially watched the video I thought he was eating the bottles too, but I guess he's just crushing them. Obviously, this is not the man you want to be stuck sharing a canteen with when you're lost in the desert.

Keep going for the whole video in case the gif wasn't enough to quench your thirst.

Thanks to Ruby G, for inspiring me to try the same thing with drinkable yogurt. I love that stuff so much.