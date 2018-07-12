I'd Live There: A Tiny House Inspired By The Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Module

July 12, 2018

lunar-lander-house-1.jpg

This is the little 250-square foot getaway home built by boat designer Kurt Hughes, who drew his inspiration from the Apollo 11 lunar landing module. The tiny house sits on three large steel beams that elevate it nine feet over the grassy slope it was built on above the Columbia River in Washington. Obviously, it's the perfect home for going to bed pretending you're an astronaut, then waking up and picking up right where you left off. Space is a lifestyle.

a staircase offers an entry point into the 250-square-foot home which comprises an open floor plan lit by a large geodesic dome skylight. a kitchen with stainless steel appliances occupies a small space near to a dining area which is situated by a window overlooking the river and the hillside. meanwhile a retro-styled mirror and semi-spherical basin styles a wash area just off the bathroom.


a small ladder leads below deck where a bed sleeping two people is neatly positioned. upstairs, a small outdoor deck offers a space to look upon the surrounding wildlife.

Man, I would totally live there. And I'm not just saying that because I love space, but also because, at 250-square feet, it's almost double the size of my current apartment. FULL DISCLOSURE: I live in a 12-foot by 12-foot glass box in an alien zoo. "You don't live in an alien zoo." They want to breed me! "They don't want to breed you." How do you know? "I read your chart." Pfft, you can't read alien. "⊝⊨⊩ ⊞⊣⊤⊦⊧ ⊠⊡ ⊢⊥ ." Holy shit, you're one of them!

lunar-lander-house-2.jpg

lunar-lander-house-3.jpg

lunar-lander-house-4.jpg

lunar-lander-house-9.jpg

lunar-lander-house-5.jpg

lunar-lander-house-8.jpg

lunar-lander-house-6.jpg

lunar-lander-house-10.jpg

lunar-lander-house-7.jpg

Thanks to Lucinda, who likes smaller places because they're more intimate. Totally, same here (plus I've never been able to afford anything bigger).

  • MostlyPonies

    That bed must get dusty.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Only real deal-killer for me ever living in a Tiny Home is that I've heard it's a constant battle to not have it smelling like a toilet all the time.

  • Munihausen

    ..and I would like an hour on the Holodeck with Seven of Nine!

  • Just keep your hands off Deanna Troi...she's mine.. ;-)

  • AtomicMountain

    Really blends into the landscape, huh?

  • Eric Ord

  • TheQiwiMan

    ...why?

  • Eric Ord

  • TheQiwiMan

    ..I'm not sure its going to work out the way you think it will..

  • Eric Ord

