I Don't Feel So Good: Record Holder For Longest Fingernails Finally Gets Them Cut (After 66 Years)

July 12, 2018

In I think I'm gonna be sick news, this a video of 82-year old Shridhar Chillal from India having his fingernails cut with a rotary saw. Shridhar has held the Guinness World Record for longest fingernails on a single hand since 2014, with a combined five-nail length of 909.6 centimeters (358.1-inches, or 29.84 feet). Could you imagine if he'd broken a nail during that time? TOTAL DEVASTATION.

The end of an era. After 66 years of growth, our record-breaker Shridhar Chillal from India cut off his enormous fingernails - which will now go on display at Ripley's Believe It Or Not in New York City, USA.

Oh cool, so you can swing by Ripley's Believe It Or Not in New York City if you want to be grossed out in real life. That's nice. So, if you had to choose -- would you rather endure: an hour long back scratch with these nails, or-- "Whatever the other thing is. I choose the other thing." A round of Marco Polo played in lava. "I'll put my swimsuit on." I've already got my feet in.

Keep going for this video, as well as another one discussing Shridhar's record much more in depth in case you can't get enough of this.

Thanks to K Diddie, for inspiring me to attempt to set the world record for longest toenails. Man, my girlfriend is going to love being little spoon.

  • Doog

    But why? I mean after 66 years why cut them now?

  • Talon184

    Remember when the Guinness Book actually had records of actual accomplishments (fastest mile run, most coins caught off the elbow, longest distance traveled walking on one's hands). These days it's just a freak show.

  • Richard H Sanford

    The nail is tougher than that dremel. Think about that for a sec.

  • Bradical Best

    NAILED IT! *holds hand in air expectantly for a hi five that will probably never come*

  • Doog

    *Hi five*!

  • Eric Ord

    It'll come, but only from the guy with the nails before he got rid of the nails

  • 😆😄

    Notice he kept the nails on the right hand short...

    ...for obvious reasons!

  • steve holt

    Imagine the smell of those being cut off. You’re welcome.

  • Draco Basileus

    Humans...the finest creatures the Earth has to offer.

  • TheQiwiMan

    So freaking gross.

    Not only did this lunatic choose to spend his whole life as a freak, it permanently crippled his left hand. Dumb.

  • typowned

    If she's the little spoon what does that make you GW, the ladle?

  • steve holt

    Huh?

