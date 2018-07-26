I Could Have Taught You That: Science Teacher Leaves Parabolic Mirror In Car, Melts Interior

These are several shots of the aftermath of San Francisco science museum teacher Mark 'Zeke' Kossover leaving a parabolic mirror he made in the back of his Subaru Outback on a sunny day. The mirror, which Mark made by covering a DirecTV satellite dish (presumably stolen from a neighbor during a rainstorm) with reflective Mylar film, was intended to be part of a solar oven to cook food with the power of the sun. Instead, Marc cooked the plastic interior in the rear of his car. I really feel like a science teacher should have been aware of that possibility. Or maybe this is just a public service announcement disguised as ignorance. I do that all the time myself. "No, you do dumb stuff then say you did it on purpose to teach everyone a lesson." Well well well, I guess you've got me all figured me. Seriously though don't use lighter fluid in the oven.

Keep going for a couple more shots.



