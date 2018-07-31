I Am Into This: A Mesmerizing LED Buugeng Performance On The Beach

This is a video of Youtuber Silent Awareness performing a mesmerizing buugeng routine on the beach. For those of you who are Silently Unaware like I was, buugeng is 'a type of s-staff and is a technique and art that involves the manipulation, isolation, and spinning of an "S" shaped toy or staff that is utilized in very unique visual performances.' I thought they were weapons (and I'm still not convinced they aren't). Still, after watching this performance I can't help but feel like I've been hypnotized. Quick -- tell me to do something. "Stop being so stupid all the time." Ha, you think my parents haven't already taken me to a real hypnotist for that? "And?" They got their money back, no questions asks. He told them to bring me back if I need to lose weight or quit smoking. You know, 'something possible.'

Keep going for the full performance but search buugeng on Youtube for a ton more if this is your thing.

Thanks to vicki r, who agrees hypnotizing yourself is great way to make the work day go faster as long as you remember to snap your fingers when it's time to leave so you don't wind up sleeping at the office.