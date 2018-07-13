Highlights From The 2018 World Sign Spinning Competition

This is a highlight reel from the 2018 World Sign Spinning Competition on Freemont Street in Las Vegas. There are a lot of slick moves. Maybe not as attention-getting as my sign spinning moves, but we can't all be the best. "You flipped your sign into the street and got hit by a car." And it was all over the evening news! You can't pay for better advertising.

Thanks to Dunc, who'd like to see what Inspector Gadget could do in a sign spinning competition.