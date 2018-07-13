Highlights From The 2018 World Sign Spinning Competition

July 13, 2018

This is a highlight reel from the 2018 World Sign Spinning Competition on Freemont Street in Las Vegas. There are a lot of slick moves. Maybe not as attention-getting as my sign spinning moves, but we can't all be the best. "You flipped your sign into the street and got hit by a car." And it was all over the evening news! You can't pay for better advertising.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dunc, who'd like to see what Inspector Gadget could do in a sign spinning competition.

  • Jenness

    How is this a thing?

  • TheQiwiMan

    So the goal I guess is to make sure not one single person runs the risk of accidentally being able to read what’s actually written on these signs they’re dancing with?

    MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

  • FearlessFarris

    100% I'm stopping my car to shop at whatever mattress store these guys are promoting.

  • Wooder

    ok so break dancing with cardboard is a competition!

    Lets make it interesting and do a paper cut competition NOW that's entertainment!

