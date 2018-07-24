Guy Performs Classic Pull A Tablecloth Off A Table Trick Except On His Butt And With A Drone

Because the world should have already ended months ago, this is a video of a magician performing the classic whip a tablecloth off a table trick, except contortionist style on his ass with a glass of I'm not sure what the hell that is, and a drone. I can't say that this is a magic show I would pay too much to see. "I find that hard to believe." I want VIP backstage passes and first dibs at the merch table.

Keep going for two versions of the same video in case one doesn't work.

Thanks to Cory, but also kind of no thanks to Cory.