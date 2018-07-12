Guy Makes Three Pizzas In 39.7 Seconds Practicing For World's Fastest Pizza Maker Competition

July 12, 2018

This is a video of Domino's employee Rene DeGuia making three pizzas (a pepperoni, a mushroom, and a plain cheese) in 39.7 seconds while honing his skills for the World's Fastest Pizza Maker competition. Personally, I like my pizza made with TLC instead of raw speed, but that's just me and I prefer quality over quantity. Unless I'm hungry, then slap that shit together and get it here as quick as possibly, I don't care if I have to scrape it off the top of the box with my teeth.

Keep going for the video while I call Rene and let him know that pepperoni placement is a customer complaint call just waiting to happen.

Thanks to speakerbox, who informed me he used to be a pizza driver. Congratulations, now put these pantyhose on your head -- you're my new getaway driver.

  • Doog

    No pepperoni on the last one?

  • Dan

    Wait, so the pizza sauce just sits out at room temp? Thats gross.

  • Daniel Silva

    Not as gross as realizing that when they toss the dough it's rubbing all over their hairy arms. :)

  • The_Wretched

    Points for the speed flattening of the dough. Minus points for the waste in toppings. More minus points for the toppings area having a 'waste toppings' recovery zone.

  • Talon184

    And his high school guidance counselor said he would never amount to anything...

  • Bosun Higgs

    Forget it, John Henry. The robots will beat you.

  • GeneralDisorder

    John Henry won but died doing it. Just imagine if he were alive to see modern bots.

  • Bosun Higgs

    He was fictional, y'know. And it was a Pyrrhic victory.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Welp! I know what I'm having for supper tonight. No, not pizza. Chinese take-out.

  • Munihausen

    Impressive - local residents are being marginally disappointed even more quickly.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Keep workin on it, brother. I saw several places where you could potentially shave off a good second or two!

  • Eric Ord

    Why didn't you upvote my 1st???

  • TheQiwiMan

    My unfortunate oversight has been rectified.

    Thank you for bringing this to the attention of the Staff. Have a nice day.

  • Eric Ord

    Ty

  • Mark

    I'm impressed. And the pizzas looked well done...except maybe the pepperoni was a little heavy on the first one.

  • Eric Ord

    lol ultrarare 1st

