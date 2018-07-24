Guard Dog On Duty: Dog Inside Home Follows Owner To Every Window As He Walks Around House Exterior

This is a video of good dog Maddie following her owner Mike Taddeo from window to window as he walks around the exterior of their home. Now that is some quality watchdogging. My dog actually kinda does the same, but she's too short to reach most windows so she just tries climbing the blinds like a wild animal whenever she hears me outside. FRUSTRATING FACT: Did you know your landlord can actually force you to pay more than your security deposit?

Keep going for the video.

Whenever I'm outside Maddie never lets me go unsupervised. Here's proof pic.twitter.com/6LeVm5RSNN — milk (@mike_taddeo) July 6, 2018

Thanks to MSA, who agrees good dogs are the best, but bad dogs can be even better. I'm looking at you, Margaret!