Guard Dog On Duty: Dog Inside Home Follows Owner To Every Window As He Walks Around House Exterior

July 24, 2018

dog-follow.jpg

This is a video of good dog Maddie following her owner Mike Taddeo from window to window as he walks around the exterior of their home. Now that is some quality watchdogging. My dog actually kinda does the same, but she's too short to reach most windows so she just tries climbing the blinds like a wild animal whenever she hears me outside. FRUSTRATING FACT: Did you know your landlord can actually force you to pay more than your security deposit?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees good dogs are the best, but bad dogs can be even better. I'm looking at you, Margaret!

The Aerodynamics And Drag Coefficient Of Various Star Wars Ships

Previous Story

A Challenger Appears!: Two Fighting Impalas Get Interrupted

Next Story
  • Doog

    One of my cats honestly does the same thing and consistently wait at the door for me to come home. She can apparently tell the difference in my car because she doesn't do it for the other people in the house

  • Robin Munro

    That's spookier than one of those ghost sightings you see on YouTube!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Now that right there.... is a Good Boy.

  • Eric Ord

    Just like the users of the Geekologie message boards following me from FIRST to FIRST

  • Frédéric Purenne

    So you have the intellect of a dog?

  • Eric Ord

    Technically I was saying the Geekologie users have the intellect of a dog. At least compared to me.

  • Eric Ord

    W-wait, what?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, awwww, clever girl, dogs, dogs are great, get that girl a treat stat!, good girl!, having a great time, i see you!, i thought we were playing hide and seek, pets, video, what a pro, you're not getting away so easily!
Previous Post
Next Post