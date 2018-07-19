Golf Pro Phil Mickelson Chips Ball Over Man's Head From 3 Feet Away

July 19, 2018

These are two videos (different angles) of golf legend Phil Mickelson demonstrating his signature 'Phil flop' by chipping a ball over Euro Tour pro Gary Evans' head while he stands there reliving how he got himself into this situation in the first place. Thankfully, Phil's flop shot is absolute perfection. My flop shot? Mine leaves a little something to be desired. "You clubbed the man in the balls." Yes I did. "Twice." That is true. "Do you even play golf?" Only mini. Still, I have to give props to Dick's Sporting Goods for hiring such willing-to-please employees.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andy, for reminding me I need to get that get well soon card in the mail.

We've All Been There: Dog Falls Off Couch, Keeps Right On Sleeping

Previous Story

Woman Drops Phone From 450-Foot Swing Ride, It Lands Perfectly Still Filming The Swings

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balls, bowling, fore!, get in the hole!, golf, impressive, mad skills, man i wish i was good at golf that seems like something i could do to relax/scream and get pissed, not getting hit by things, obviously you're not a golfer, pros, skills, so that's what that looks like, sports, video
Previous Post
Next Post