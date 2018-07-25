Glass Skyscraper Built In China With World's Tallest Manmade Waterfall Cascading From The Side At 108 Meters (354 Feet)

July 25, 2018

skyscraper-waterfall-1.jpg

These are several shots and a video of a glass skyscraper built by the Guizhou Ludiya Property Management construction company in Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou province in Southwest China. The skyscraper is home to the world's tallest entirely manmade waterfall, which spills over a ledge at a height of 108 meters (~354 feet). It's not running all the time though. Or hardly ever really. You see, the waterfall "requires 4 large pumps to lift the recycled water...before it cascades down the side of the huge building. It faced huge engineering challenges during construction and because of electricity costs, believed to be over $100 an hour, the waterfall is only in use for special occasions." AND for only around twenty minutes at a time. Regardless, the next time they do fire it up I have every intention of being the first person to ride down the falls on an inflatable alligator pool float. "You'll die." A TRUE HERO? "No, just die." I'm still not entirely against it.

Keep going for several more shots (including the green water pool at the bottom) and a video while I speculate if I just clog a sink in the bathroom of a skyscraper that's even taller if I didn't just personally create the world's tallest manmade waterfall.

skyscraper-waterfall-2.jpg

skyscraper-waterfall-3.jpg

skyscraper-waterfall-4.jpg

skyscraper-waterfall-5.jpg

skyscraper-waterfall-6.jpg

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees humans have pretty much done everything now. Right? I saw we throw in the towel.

  • Michael Knight

    nailed it.

  • Jenness

    That green water pool looks filthy. All that work and they couldn't figure out how to at least install blue glass?

  • mark

    Are we sure that its not just a cost cutting measure to eliminate toilet pipes and plumbing, this after all is China where they don't care about pollution.

  • Doog

    I'm confident you're correct

  • Corky McButterpants

    World's tallest waterslide that wraps around the building... that I could see. But this? C'mon China! I know ur not the best with original creativity, but holy tap dancing Christ is that a white elephant.

  • James Mcelroy

    I"m looking, I'm looking, I'm looking...nope I can't find a point to this.

  • 600k?

    shit design. think about strong winds... smfh

  • Ollie Williams

    A needless waste of water AND electricity? Sign me up!

  • Wooder

    The sound of rushing water and the need to pee repeatedly...

  • Mr. Roboto

    That whole thing looks kinda shoddy. Plus, when I pee in an airplane, I sorta feel like I'm making the tallest man-made waterfall in the world.

Previous Post
Next Post