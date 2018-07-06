Furniture Maker Demonstrates His Rotating, Expanding Table

This is a video of furniture maker George Johnson of Johnson Furniture demonstrating the first rotating, expanding dining table he ever built. It's similar in design to this previously posted $50,000 rotating, expanding dining table, except George's requires an extra step of folding the six leaves out. Would I still eat $42 of Burger King on it in one sitting? Challenge accepted. "That wasn't a challenge." You drive a hard bargain, but deal, I'll also do a six pack of Cinnabons for dessert. "There's no deal!" The full size ones, not the minis.

Keep going for the whole video while I call George and tell him to rack up some beer pong.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees that is probably not the table you want to fall on in a backyard wrestling match.