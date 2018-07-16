Funny Looking Glasses That Allegedly Eliminate Motion Sickness

This is a commercial for the $115 Seetroën glasses coming soon from car maker Citroën. They can allegedly eliminate motion sickness after ten minutes of wear in a vehicle, at which point they can be removed until your next trip or kept on in case you want to keep looking the coolest.

The Seetroën glasses have four liquid-filled rings that, thanks to gravity, simulate the angle and movements of the horizon so that the motions of the blue-dyed liquids seen by the wearer's eyes match what their inner ear is detecting. Thankfully, Citroën says, passengers don't need to wear the Seetroën glasses for their entire trip. Once they put them on and stare at an unmoving object, like a smartphone or a book, it takes about 10 to 12 minutes for the brain to resolve its feeling of confusion and nausea. For roughly 95 percent of the population, that should be all that's needed to eliminate motion sickness until the next time they climb into a vehicle.

Fascinating. I went on a cruise once and I got crazy motion sickness. "No, you got too drunk." IT WAS THE MOTION OF THE OCEAN. "You had twelve rum runners." I don't even like rum. "Why were you drinking it then?" It makes me feel sexy and talk with an exotic accent that's irresistible to the ladies. "What ladies, there was nothing but unattractive 80 year olds." Not after twelve rum runners.

