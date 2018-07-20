Fun-Loving Scientists Provide Commentary For Deep-Sea Fish Attack

July 20, 2018

deep-sea-fish-attack-w-scientist-commentary.jpg

This is a video of an Atlantic Midshipman fish attacking some sort of holographic fish from the future (actually a species of barracudina) from its burrow some 500 meters below the ocean's surface while three scientists provide some live, light-hearted commentary. It's worth a watch. And not just to remind yourself that the ocean is a terrifying place, but it is and they should really put up signs.

Keep going for the video, but make sure to stick around for the twist, extra-tragic ending.

Thanks to Crash & Smash, my new middle names.

