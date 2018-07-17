Flight Attendant Has To Help Man Trying To Jam His Carry-On Into Overhead Bin Square Peg In A Round Hole Style

This is a short video of a flight attendant coming to the rescue of a man who's determined to smash his carry-on luggage into the overhead bin with the wrong spatial orientation using a brute force approach. Obviously, if you were on this flight, this is the last man you'd want to see seated in an emergency exit row.

Keep going for the video while I renew my vows to never fly again.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees somebody may have had one too many cocktails and muscle relaxers before boarding.