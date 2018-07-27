Finally, A Golden Girls Edition Of Trivial Pursuit

This is the $20 Golden Girls edition of Trivial Pursuit. To keep cost down it's played with a die instead of a board and contains 100 cards with 600 questions in six categories: The Ladies, Family Matters, Who Said It?, Men of the Night, Locations, and Words of Wisdom. Cool, but 600 questions isn't nearly enough for me to be able to prove my expert knowledge of all things Golden Girls. I know them like the back of my hand. Ask me anything. "How many men did Rose bring 'to a fevered pitch of uncontrollable ecstasy' before she met Charlie?" Fifty-six. Also, it's a shame the game doesn't include costumes of all the Golden Girls so you can dress up your favorite as you play. "Like you don't already own a Rose costume?" I meant for other people.

