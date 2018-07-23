Finally, A Decent Assemble-Yourself Casket Kit

This is the $600 Simple Pine Box Build-Your-Own Casket kit available from the Northwoods Casket Company. It comes with everything you need to assemble your own final resting place in one to two hours. *gets headache, convince myself I'm dying* I'm coming, Lord!

This casket kit comes complete with all wooden parts pre-cut. No cutting. No clamping. Kit includes Casket Kit Assembly Instructions, screws, glue, and a piece of sandpaper. The parts are smooth, but sanding is one of those tasks that is never finished. The kit assembles in 1-2 hours. Extra hands make for light work. Keep the blue-stained pine as is, or finish with oil, varnish, paint, or any creative method that inspires you.

Different strokes for different folks, you know? I just bought two kits for myself for when I die, then reanimate myself with black magic, then die again. "Why not just reuse the first casket?" Clearly you've never seen a dead body be reanimated.

Keep gong for shots of the casket kit, as well as some of their currently sold out $800 build your own coffin kit.

Thanks to Christine, who informed me she made her own urn in a pottery class.