'Filthy Rich' Cocktail Napkins That Look Like $100 Bills

These are the Filthy Rick Cocktail Napkins created by Fred & Friends. A 12-pack will set you back around seven actual dollars, really making them for only the wealthy, or fiscally irresponsible. You might as well just use real dollar bills. Besides, if you are using a cocktail napkin that looks like a real $100 bill, I can almost guarantee the next time you return from the bathroom it'll be gone along with your drink and-- Jesus, what is this, gin?

Keep going for a couple more shots including a woman wiping her mouth with one just moments before somebody probably reminds her that bill is probably covered with snot and coke.

Thanks to Julie-Ann, who agrees they should also make cardboard coasters that look like credit cards.