'Filthy Rich' Cocktail Napkins That Look Like $100 Bills

July 26, 2018

100-bill-cocktail-napkins-1.jpg

These are the Filthy Rick Cocktail Napkins created by Fred & Friends. A 12-pack will set you back around seven actual dollars, really making them for only the wealthy, or fiscally irresponsible. You might as well just use real dollar bills. Besides, if you are using a cocktail napkin that looks like a real $100 bill, I can almost guarantee the next time you return from the bathroom it'll be gone along with your drink and-- Jesus, what is this, gin?

Keep going for a couple more shots including a woman wiping her mouth with one just moments before somebody probably reminds her that bill is probably covered with snot and coke.

100-bill-cocktail-napkins-2.jpg

100-bill-cocktail-napkins-3.jpg

100-bill-cocktail-napkins-4.jpg

Thanks to Julie-Ann, who agrees they should also make cardboard coasters that look like credit cards.

Complete With Functional Ejector Seat!: LEGO Releasing Model Of James Bond's 1964 Aston Martin DB5

Previous Story

Beer Glass With Magic 8-Ball Fortune Teller In The Bottom

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: benjamin franklin, cash, cocktails, dammit you're gonna leave a water ring on my coffee table use a coaster how many times do i have to tell you, drinking things, drinks, expensive, money, must be nice, novelty products, paper, sure why not, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post