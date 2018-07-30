Everybody Needs A Hobby: Japanese Student Creates Monster Sculpture From Cicada Shells

July 30, 2018

cicada-shell-monster-1.jpg

Because sometimes you just have to work with what you've got, and all you've got are a ton of shed cicada shells, this is the freaky monster sculpture created by Japanese high school student and Twitter user ride_hero_. Natural resources, am I right? "What about them?" We're depleting them all and destroying the planet. Just for the record though this is totally fine -- this is like, upcycling. *shrug* I'm sure we've all made toenail clipping art before.

Keep going for a few more of the monster.

cicada-shell-monster-2.jpg

cicada-shell-monster-3.jpg

cicada-shell-monster-4.jpg

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees that is not a monster you want to see crawling out from under your bed at night unless you're the loneliest anybody has ever been ever in the history of the entire planet.

What A Jerk: Van Driver Purposefully Swerves To Hit Puddles And Soak People

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Chaz Gomez

    I don't know... I keep picturing the guy who makes these, saying over and over, "it puts the lotion in the basket"... but, but in Japanese of course...

  • Wooder

    These were just the bugs he found under his pillow...

    He building a town with the bugs he found in his bedroom and bathtub!

    "A" for effort, "D" for disgusting!

  • Jenness

    I'd ask "I wonder what his friends think about this?" but I think we all know the answer.

    He turned them into a sculpture.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Big Dog on Krampus

    this could be a bad guy from One-Punch Man

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bugs, everybody needs a hobby, freaky deaky, get it away from me, holy smokes, man i used to put cicada shells on my shirt and they'd just stick there what happened i used to be so cool, sculpture, things made out of other things, things that look like other things, working with what you've got, yeah you did, yikes
Previous Post