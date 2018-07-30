Everybody Needs A Hobby: Japanese Student Creates Monster Sculpture From Cicada Shells
Because sometimes you just have to work with what you've got, and all you've got are a ton of shed cicada shells, this is the freaky monster sculpture created by Japanese high school student and Twitter user ride_hero_. Natural resources, am I right? "What about them?" We're depleting them all and destroying the planet. Just for the record though this is totally fine -- this is like, upcycling. *shrug* I'm sure we've all made toenail clipping art before.
Keep going for a few more of the monster.
Thanks to Dave L, who agrees that is not a monster you want to see crawling out from under your bed at night unless you're the loneliest anybody has ever been ever in the history of the entire planet.
-
Chaz Gomez
-
Wooder
-
Jenness
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Big Dog on Krampus
Read More: bugs, everybody needs a hobby, freaky deaky, get it away from me, holy smokes, man i used to put cicada shells on my shirt and they'd just stick there what happened i used to be so cool, sculpture, things made out of other things, things that look like other things, working with what you've got, yeah you did, yikes