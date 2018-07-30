Everybody Needs A Hobby: Japanese Student Creates Monster Sculpture From Cicada Shells

Because sometimes you just have to work with what you've got, and all you've got are a ton of shed cicada shells, this is the freaky monster sculpture created by Japanese high school student and Twitter user ride_hero_. Natural resources, am I right? "What about them?" We're depleting them all and destroying the planet. Just for the record though this is totally fine -- this is like, upcycling. *shrug* I'm sure we've all made toenail clipping art before.

Keep going for a few more of the monster.

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees that is not a monster you want to see crawling out from under your bed at night unless you're the loneliest anybody has ever been ever in the history of the entire planet.