Driver Gets Pulled Over, Cops Discover He's Sitting On A Bucket, Steering With A Pair Of Pliers

Because safety dead last, a driver in King's Lynn in Norfolk, England was recently pulled over and police discovered he'd been driving while sitting on a metal bucket (wrong kind of bucket seat bro) and steering the car with a pair of locking pliers instead of a wheel. He also had a flat tire and a sense of adventure.

The battered car, which also had no front wing, bumper, headlights and a flat tyre was pulled over in King's Lynn in Norfolk.

Norfolk's roads policing unit tweeted pictures of "the most un-roadworthy car" and said there were "too many offences to mention". Police said the driver has been reported to court. "Yes this was driven on a road and yes he was sitting on a bucket and steering with a pair of mole grips," officers wrote, as they posted pictures of the vehicle in Saddlebow Road.

What the hell is wrong with people? This is the sort of thing I'd expect to see in a comedy movie, not in real life. Steering with a pair of vice grips -- that's insane. He could have killed somebody. He could have killed everybody. We're lucky to be alive.

