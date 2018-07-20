Dream And You Can Achieve: Man Sets World Record For Slicing Watermelons In Half On His Stomach

July 20, 2018

64-year old Ashrita Furman recently set the Guinness World Record for most watermelons sliced in half on his stomach in one minute, with a total of 27. For those of you unfamiliar, Ashrita is an obscure Guinness World Record chaser, and has set or broken over 700 records, with more than 200 still standing. No word if anyone in his family is proud.

The 64-year-old pitched the idea to Guinness officials after his record for most watermelons chopped on another person's stomach was bested in April. The friend he'd collaborated with in the past was busy this time around, so after with little bit of practice and meditation, Furman set out to do it himself.


"My first reaction is I'm relieved that I didn't kill myself," Furman told Reuters, "and the second is I'm exhilarated because it not only is a skillful record but also it's something that I invented and now it's out there and other people can challenge it."

Furman says he walked away with only a few minor cuts on his stomach. However, he cautions that this type of stunt is "really not safe" for amateurs.

First of all, the friend he collaborated with for the for the previous buddy-system stomach watermelon slicing record wasn't "busy" this time around, he was just smart. Secondly, you can't say this type of stunt is "really not safe" just for amateurs when it's not safe for professionals either because there's no such thing. Still, I think we can all agree the real world record set here is the world's oldest man who thinks he's a picnic table.

Keep going for a video of the record setting in progress while I brag to any coworker who will listen that I could have done way more, easy.

  • Joebags !

    Quite the midlife crisis

  • TheQiwiMan

    Every single person on Earth can be a World Record Holder in something if it's obscure enough. Doesn't that kinda defeat the purpose of competition?

  • WhiteEagle2

    I would be more terrified to be the guy in the yellow shirt.

  • Mark

    BTW, he missed one. Its behind his head!

  • So this is a record that NEEDED to be broken, huh?

  • Mark

    everyone is doing it...don't ya know!

  • The_Wretched

    I'm glad he has a hobby.

  • Mark

    I don't know what I am more ashamed of....what Guiness Book of World Records has become....or the amount of wasted produce this created.

    Back in the day, the GBWR was known for actual records... tallest and shortest people ...etc. Now it's a cesspool of people grabbing for fame in the silliest of ways. (most watermelons cut in half, highest stack of pancakes, just look at Joey Chestnuts records for eating...its pure insanity)

  • paperboy

    Yeah, dude, how dare they soil the great name of GBWR? I mean, this ain't no Longest Fingernails or Fattest Twins riding motorcylces... that was some good stuff.

  • Munihausen

    Real name "Keith." Priceless Wikipedia page photo, too.

