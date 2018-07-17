Doing Battle: Puppies Vs RoboRaptor Robotic Dinosaur Toy

This is a video of a litter of Jack Russell Terrier puppies doing battle against a RoboRaptor robotic dinosaur toy. I'm happy to report the puppies showed great courage and successfully incapacitate the robot, rendering it helpless on its side. Good job, pups! When reached for comment about the battle, my dog said she would have done way better, but she's also a little sass-factory and has to make everything about her. "I wonder where she gets that from." I'm not going to point any fingers, but I am inconspicuously nodding my head at my girlfriend right now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MG, who agrees now we need to see how well a group of cats would fare in RoboRaptor battle.