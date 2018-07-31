Dog Steals GoPro, Films His Speedy Getaway

July 31, 2018

In what looks like the only FaceTime call I would ever have an interest in answering, this is a short video of a dog who steals a GoPro and takes off running, providing a rear-facing view of his getaway the entire time. If it weren't for the human's (futile) effort to chase the dog, I'd say the whole thing was set up. What's the camera attached to anyways, the handle of a ping-pong paddle? You think he can play? I bet he's a shark. "He's a dog." Obviously, I meant like a pool shark. "Did you though?" Ten bucks says he has fins.

Keep going for the video, but you can watch a value-add version with the Benny Hill chase theme (Yakety Sax) added HERE.

Thanks Cyndi M, who informed me her dog would have just hidden somewhere and torn the camera apart. Sounds like somebody I know. Ahem, MARGARET.

  • Andyman7714

    I dunno. The people look kinda staged in their reaction. I say set up. But what the hell, it's still a funny video!

  • adsffda

    if only daisy were here to tell us whether it reminded her of a movie...then we'd know for sure

  • Wooder

    This is me running around the house with the last roll of toilet paper!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Now that right there... is a Good Boy.

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

    Thank goodness for that Benny Hillifier - no audio on the original makes it way more dull than it should be.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Gigantic link aside, Yakety Sax can suck it. Observe the magic that is Java by Allen Toussaint. Popcorn by Hot Butter may also work here.

    http://youtubedoubler.com/?...

  • If only they put "Stop the rock" Apollo 440...

  • digidude

    Hmm. Too late.

