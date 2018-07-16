Dare To Dream: Slackliner And Paraglider Perform High-Five In Peruvian Desert

This is a video of a slackliner and a paraglider high-fiving each other while each doing their thing in a Peruvian desert. They dreamed, and they achieved. Personally, I'm cool with a regular high-five, but that's just me and the last time I tried it I slapped my friend Dave in the face and then he kicked my ass. Now all I can get is an elbow bump, which I'm actually cool with because at least three-quarters of my friends don't wash their hands after going to the bathroom and the last thing I want in my palm is the ghost of a handjob.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy Dave, who's one of my few friends that actually does wash his hands after going to the bathroom, and I'm not just saying that because he'll kick my ass if I say he's not, but he will.