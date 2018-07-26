Complete With Functional Ejector Seat!: LEGO Releasing Model Of James Bond's 1964 Aston Martin DB5

LEGO has announced the release of a $150 model of James Bond's iconic 1964 Aston Martin DB5 as seen in Goldfinger. The 1,295-piece set comes complete with rotating license plate, hidden tracker in the console, hidden phone in driver side door, concealed machine guns (revealed via stick-shift), rear bullet shield, rim blades, and sliding roof with functional passenger side ejector seat. Now not to brag or anything, but I've actually ridden in the REAL version of this car, with the REAL James Bond. "James Bond isn't a real person." Please, I think I know an international spy when I go home with one. "You sure?" Now that I think about it that may have been a Kia.

Keep going for several more shot, a short video of the car's hidden features, and a longer video of the model's designer talking about it.

It's here! The LEGO Creator Expert Aston Martin DB5... clean lines, cool gadgets, #LicenceToBuild pic.twitter.com/OQmi5EufAa — James Bond (@007) July 18, 2018

