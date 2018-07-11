Company Pitches 'Flying Trains With Removable Wings' Idea To Boeing

July 11, 2018

Maurice Ricci, a French entrepreneur and founder of engineering and technology consulting firm Akka Technologies has just pitches his 'Link & Fly' (not to be confused with Link & Park) concept for train/plane cabin-like tubes that can be loaded with passengers at a neighborhood station, then railed to the airport, where modular wings will be attached, and the plane take to the skies. I don't know about you, but personally I'm not thrilled about the idea of flying in a plane with wings made to come off.

With Akka's futuristic concept, passengers would board a train-like tube at a neighborhood station and have their retinas scanned for security during the ride to the airport. Wings would then be attached to the pod for take-off.

Ricci estimates at least thirty minutes could be saved during each airport turnaround, and increase short flight rotations like that from Paris to Toulouse (approximately an hour and 15 minute flight) from 7 to 9 per day. Will it ever actually happen? Maybe. Will it happen in our lifetime? *eying the sky for nukes* Possibly. Will I ever ride one unless there's free Wi-Fi and every single seat is an ejector seat? Absolutely not.

Keep going for a video of the concept.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who agrees if there's any train that should be able to fly, it's the Hogwarts Express.

WTF Is Wrong With You?: Guy On Scooter Rope-Towing A Chick On A Bicycle With A Kid

Previous Story

The Wait Is over: Faux Marble Darth Vader And Stormtrooper Head Bookends

Next Story
  • Damon Sherman

    I honestly don't see how this is better than our current system. I agree with people that this would be great for freight launchers since they can just load up preloaded storage containers without having to load and unload everything.

    But for people, more parts, more potential for something to break.

  • sizzlepants

    Well... if you ever wanted to tank your engineering consultation company's reputation I'm hard pressed to think of a better way than this.

  • Doog

    Somebody needs to Reverse the 'pod' coming out of the tunnel .gif.

  • Bling Nye
  • Megatron Jenkins

    Giggety giggety goo!

  • Doog

    The part that makes me most uncomfortable about it is that the cabins cockpit is attached to the wings not the 'shuttle' part...

    This would make a terrific concept for a bomber however. The "modular pod" contains the payload that can just be completely disconnected mid-flight.

  • Elizabeth J. Seymour

    Did you try to make money on the web before but then did not get success? In that case no need to be worried at all! Just because we have now properly trained even more than 5 thousand folks world wide and they are really successfully generating five thousand usd to $10 thousand every month. All you will need is a pc and a broadband connection, not any technical capabilities are essential.Here is what exactly I am doing .... https://creategoodthings582...

  • Eric Ord

    Yadda yadda yadda my penis

  • Mark

    Why stop there. Design it so that it turns into a boat if the plane lands in water!

  • GeneralDisorder

    We'll take the Spruce Moose!

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Mark

    It would bring the Duck Boat to a whole new level.

    (spoken in a monty python voice)

    What flies and also floats?

    a DUCK!

  • Jason Christopher

    Planes can't even get the little clip that holds the tray right... No frakkin way.

  • Mark

    what's wrong with them?

  • Jason Christopher

    I've just had several flights where the tray keeps falling because the little clip is broken, loose, crooked, etc... My logic was if something as simple as that is always failing, I'm gonna pass on the clip-on airplane fuselage.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Commodities have had it too good for too long. Finally, a conex for *people*!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: airplane, airport, concept, flying, getting around, iffy, make up your mind are you a train or a plane, modular, planes trains and automobiles, problem solving, questionable, solving problems, trains, transportation, yeah i feel like we're still a little ways off
Previous Post
Next Post