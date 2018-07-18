Company Announces Release Of New 'Flying Car'

These are several videos (a launch trailer, a flight demo, and a features video) of Opener's Blackfly 'flying car'. Although it's not actually a car since it can't be driven on roads, it's more of a tiny personal aircraft that flies with eight blades attached to front and rear airfoiles. The Blackfly has already been approved for flight in the U.S. and Canada as an ultralight vehicle, may be commercially available as early as next year, and (according to Opener founder and CEO Marcus Leng) "for the price of a SUV." I don't know about you, but I'm already planning the sale of a roommate's kidney.

After 9 years, 1400+ flights, and 12000+ miles, the OPENER team is proud to introduce BlackFly: a flying vehicle that is safe, affordable, and requires no special permits to operate in the USA. BlackFly is the world's first USA-qualified ultralight all-electric fixed-wing personal vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Are you ready to rethink transportation?

Sweet, vertical take-off and landing. That means I should be able to land it right in my neighbor's backyard. The Blackfly is all electric, amphibious, has takeoff and landing assist, position hold (hover in place), AND cruise control. *stands up to look over cubicle walls* Wait -- are we really here? Did we actually do it? Is this....the future? "GET BACK TO WORK." One day I'm going to fly far, far away from here and never return. "Watch out for power lines." Oh I won't.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to hairless, AJ and Christian, who agrees they need to make a two-seater.