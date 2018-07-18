Company Announces Release Of New 'Flying Car'

July 18, 2018

These are several videos (a launch trailer, a flight demo, and a features video) of Opener's Blackfly 'flying car'. Although it's not actually a car since it can't be driven on roads, it's more of a tiny personal aircraft that flies with eight blades attached to front and rear airfoiles. The Blackfly has already been approved for flight in the U.S. and Canada as an ultralight vehicle, may be commercially available as early as next year, and (according to Opener founder and CEO Marcus Leng) "for the price of a SUV." I don't know about you, but I'm already planning the sale of a roommate's kidney.

After 9 years, 1400+ flights, and 12000+ miles, the OPENER team is proud to introduce BlackFly: a flying vehicle that is safe, affordable, and requires no special permits to operate in the USA. BlackFly is the world's first USA-qualified ultralight all-electric fixed-wing personal vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Are you ready to rethink transportation?

Sweet, vertical take-off and landing. That means I should be able to land it right in my neighbor's backyard. The Blackfly is all electric, amphibious, has takeoff and landing assist, position hold (hover in place), AND cruise control. *stands up to look over cubicle walls* Wait -- are we really here? Did we actually do it? Is this....the future? "GET BACK TO WORK." One day I'm going to fly far, far away from here and never return. "Watch out for power lines." Oh I won't.

Thanks to hairless, AJ and Christian, who agrees they need to make a two-seater.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    While this looks awesome, I always pictured a flying car as a four-seated-people road-going car that could fly.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Dope AF

  • jodyberry

    Geez, could the video be any more dark and muddy??

  • Mr. Roboto

    Looks like a sideways Tie Fighter.

  • Adibobea9

    The way it takes off and tilts has me hoping for a Boba Fett Slave I inspired design in the future…

  • TheQiwiMan

    Check back here in a few years and you'll see someone has tricked out their own personal Blackfly to look like one, I bet!

  • TheQiwiMan
