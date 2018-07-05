CEO Of Drone Company Uses Custom Drone To Toilet Paper The COO's House

July 5, 2018

This is a video of 20-year old Teal Drone CEO George Matus using a custom drone he built to toilet paper his company's chief operating officer Billy McGuire's house to celebrate his two year work anniversary. But I thought paper was traditionally the one year anniversary gift? I'm pretty sure two is supposed to be cotton, so a good old-fashioned wedgie would have been more appropriate. But what do I know? I'm just a man who celebrates every colleague's work anniversary by getting them drunk and trying to convince them to quit. "How's that working out for you?" I have three people sleeping on my couch right now.

Keep going for the video while I email George and inform him that, while the drone is impressive, two rolls is hardly a sufficient toilet papering job. Also to find out if this drone is suitable for wiping.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees with a cannon like my arm, a drone is only going to slow you down during a toilet papering job.

