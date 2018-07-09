Cats In Japanese Cat Cafe React To Earthquake

This is a video from the CAT Café CATchy in Wakayama, Wakayama, in the Kansai region of Japan reacting to a recent earthquake (a 3 out of 7 shindo on the Japan Meteorological Agency seismic intensity scale -- characterized by objects shaking/potentially falling but relatively weak with no serious damage to property or public services affected). Props to the cats who don't even bother leaving the cat tree during the quake -- those are my kind of cats. But getting back up here would take so much effort and I'm feeling laaaaaazy. Plus what if I forget to call fives and somebody steals my seat? Trust me, these are the things cats think about. "How do you know? Meow.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees cats have at LEAST seven senses, and possibly more.