But Why?: A 6-Foot, 225-Pound Gummi Pizza

July 31, 2018

giant-gummi-pizza-1.jpg

This is the world's largest gummi pizza, measuring approximately 6-feet in diameter, and weighing in at 225 pounds. The pizza was made individually slice by slice (so it's technically not actually one big gummi and, at least in my mind, is disqualified for the world's largest title) by Vat19, who plan on selling each 28-pound slice for $150. How many calories are in a slice? 34,272. That makes the entire pizza a whopping 274,176 calories, or enough to give everyone you've ever known and cared about diabetes.

The colorful colossus features five fruit flavors representing different parts of the pizza: orange (crust), strawberry-banana (cheese), mango (banana peppers), green apple (olives), and cherry (pepperoni). Gnaw off a hunk of your favorite flavor or open wide to enjoy a whole fruit gummy buffet in one bite!

Obviously, that does not sound like the pizza flavor I'd choose to order when I decide to stay home on a Friday night because none of my friends ever answer my texts. Then they'll all post pictures on Instagram together at the bar. Why don't they ever include me? Why are my friends so hard all the time? "Probably under-the-counter boner pills." What? Oh! LOL. You know you're all I really need in this crazy world anyways.

Keep going for a video of the gummi pizza making process, reveal and eating at 4:10.

Thanks to Jess, who agrees that is way more than enough gummi for multiple short, medical condition plagued lifetimes.

  • GeneralDisorder

    What's the shipping cost? Is there a special shipper on retainer just for this ridiculous and disgusting object?

  • Calm

    But why not? I need this.

  • Bling Nye

    When you're sliding into first
    And your pancreas 'bout ta burst
    That's diabeetus, diabeetus

    When you're sliding into two
    And your insulin's too few
    That's diabeetus, diabeetus

    When you're sliding into third
    And your organs are injured
    That's diabeetus, diabeetus

    When you're sliding into home
    And you've got hyperosmolar syndrome
    That's diabeetus, diabeetus

  • The_Wretched

    I like the "group eating" at the end there. They could toss the pizza though.

  • Bling Nye

    Before or after tossing the salads?

  • The_Wretched

    Por que no los dos?

  • Bling Nye

    No es saludable comer culo y luego besarse.

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is a fun way to learn that everyone has a limit to how much gummy candy one can enjoy before it becomes a sore-jaw-inducing punishment.

  • WhiteEagle2

    I saw the headline and immediately knew this was Vat19.

