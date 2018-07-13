Burglar Breaks Into Escape Room, Forgets How He Came In, Calls 911

This is a video news report from Vancouver, Washington of a burglar who broke into an escape room business in a strip mall, took a cell phone, television remote and 12-ounce Bud Light can, forgot how he entered the building, then called 911. No word if the escape room plans on using his story in future advertising campaigns.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to NW Escape Experience looking for the burglar who broke in. However, the burglar -- when he called 911 -- said his home was being broken into and gave a fake address.

He reportedly took a cell phone, TV remote and a beer from the fridge prior to calling authorities. "The sheriff said he had a burrito and he was settling in to have a breakfast and a beer I guess and then got scared because he couldn't get out," Rob Bertrand, owner of NW Escape Experience, said. The burglar had broken the back door trying to get in -- and couldn't remember where the other door was. Apparently, turning to authorities for an escape, at the time, seemed like the right thing to do.

Man, who breaks into an escape room thinking they're going to hit it big? I can't imagine anybody believes an escape room actually has any significant amount of cash on hand. Or was this more of a shotgun approach to burglary -- just break in anywhere and see what there is to take? Also, where did this burrito he was eating come from? Did he bring that with him? I take back what I said, this man is a professional. Call Ocean, tell him we have the team assembled.

Keep going for the news report, which really should have included video of the guy in there.

Thanks to Jacoby, who agrees the key to beating any escape room is sneaking a sledgehammer in (put it in a pant leg and walk like you have stiff knee) and using it to demolish the weakest wall. I've already set four records.