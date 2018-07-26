Body-Cam Footage Of NJ Police Officer Racing To Tell Man He's About To Get Hit By A Train
Note: Seizure/dizziness warning for video, full speed running.
This is the body-cam footage from a rookie cop in Perth Amboy, New Jersey running full speed to yell at a dude to get off the tracks before he gets flattened by an train -- managing to reach him right in the nick of time. How the hell people continue to be so oblivious is beyond me, but I suspect there may have been drugs involved in this case. POWERFUL DRUGS. Like my love, except technically my love is a spell and not a drug.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to PushMyButtons, who I'm really hoping means nipples.
Read More: at first i was confused why they keep airing those don't walk on the train tracks psas now i actually get it, get off the tracks, good lord, guardian angels, lucky to be alive, police, running, safety last, saving lives, so that's what that looks like, trains, video, what the hell is wrong with people