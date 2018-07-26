Body-Cam Footage Of NJ Police Officer Racing To Tell Man He's About To Get Hit By A Train

Note: Seizure/dizziness warning for video, full speed running.

This is the body-cam footage from a rookie cop in Perth Amboy, New Jersey running full speed to yell at a dude to get off the tracks before he gets flattened by an train -- managing to reach him right in the nick of time. How the hell people continue to be so oblivious is beyond me, but I suspect there may have been drugs involved in this case. POWERFUL DRUGS. Like my love, except technically my love is a spell and not a drug.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to PushMyButtons, who I'm really hoping means nipples.